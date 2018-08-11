Repairs continue at 105-year-old courthouse in S Carolina

ST. MATTHEWS, S.C. (AP) — South Carolina's chief justice is allowing a judge to hold court wherever he wants in Calhoun County while the 105-year-old courthouse is being renovated.

The order from Chief Justice Don Beatty said the renovations are likely to continue through 2018.

Beatty's order allows hearings in Calhoun County to be heard at the courthouse in neighboring Orangeburg County if all parties agree.

The order also says court "may be held at any location in Calhoun County" at the discretion of Judge Edgar Dickson.

The Times and Democrat of Orangeburg reports nearly $1.4 million of work is being done at the courthouse in St. Matthews, including repairing windows, putting on a new roof and stabilizing the exterior.

The courthouse was built in 1913 and is on the National Register of Historic Places.

