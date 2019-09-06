Repair work closing another section of Interstate 465

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — Highway officials are warning drivers to plan alternate routes as a 15-day complete closure is starting on another section of Interstate 465 in Indianapolis.

The Indiana Department of Transportation says it will shut down the I-465 lanes running eastbound then northbound between I-65 and I-70 on the city's southeast side beginning Friday night. That closure is scheduled to last until Sept. 21 for repaving and the fixing of road cracks.

The closure comes after work shut down the opposite highway lanes in the 9-mile (14.5-kilometer) section for more than two weeks before reopening Aug. 25.

Highway department spokeswoman Mallory Duncan says the work can be completed much faster with the complete closures. The work could've taken up to a year to finish if done only during nights and weekends.