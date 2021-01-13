Rep. Harrison takes oath with vow to help 'move our state forward'

With a vow to collaborate to “move our state forward” on solutions to its problems, State Rep. Cindy Harrison (R-69) took the oath of office in Hartford on Jan. 6.
During what her press office described as a brisk outdoor ceremony held overlooking Bushnell Park under partially cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s, Rep. Harrison joined her new legislative colleagues and took the oath to serve the people of Bridgewater, Roxbury, Southbury (her hometown) and Washington of the 69th District.