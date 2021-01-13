Rep. Harrison takes oath with vow to help 'move our state forward'

With a vow to collaborate to “move our state forward” on solutions to its problems, State Rep. Cindy Harrison (R-69) took the oath of office in Hartford on Jan. 6.

During what her press office described as a brisk outdoor ceremony held overlooking Bushnell Park under partially cloudy skies with temperatures in the mid 30s, Rep. Harrison joined her new legislative colleagues and took the oath to serve the people of Bridgewater, Roxbury, Southbury (her hometown) and Washington of the 69th District.

“It is an honor to serve the people of our community and I look forward to hearing from, and working with, the men and women of the 69th to help move our state forward,” Rep. Harrison said. “The best solutions to our state’s woes will come from collaboration and my door is always open to hear from the residents of Bridgewater, Roxbury, Southbury and Washington.”

The press office said the outdoor ceremony was deemed necessary due to ongoing concerns regarding the COVID-19 pandemic and the ability for members and staff to social distance in the House Chamber. Following the swearing in, legislators moved inside to their individual legislative offices to participate in online meetings and votes regarding the formal rules of the session and to handle other duties.

This session when the General Assembly meets, it will be, by most appearances, virtually, the press office continued. This means that committee hearings, floor votes, town halls, and office hours will be mostly conducted through Zoom, with lawmakers observing social distancing.

The press office noted that the ceremony kicked off the start of the legislature’s “long session,” which runs through June 9. The long session is used to establish a state budget and introduce bills of a general nature.

In late December, the House Republican Caucus announced that Rep. Harrison will serve on the Appropriations, Environment, and Transportation committees. More information can be found on her official state website at: www.RepHarrison.com.