Rep Duncan Hunter keeps seat despite charges

LOS ANGELES (AP) — California Republican Rep. Duncan Hunter has won a sixth term despite facing federal corruption charges.

Hunter beat first-time Democratic candidate Ammar Campa-Najjar on Wednesday in a deeply red San Diego-area district.

With 69 percent of the votes counted, the GOP incumbent had an 8-point lead over Campa-Najjar.

Few incumbents in U.S. history have been re-elected while indicted and the race was considered a fresh test of partisanship during the era of President Donald Trump.

Campa-Najjar, a 29-year-old former Obama White House aide, was largely unknown until the race drew wide attention when Hunter and his wife were indicted in August.

The couple has pleaded not guilty to allegations of illegally spending more than $250,000 in campaign money for personal expenses — from family trips to tequila shots.