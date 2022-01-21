Reopening of New Milford Library postponed to June due to supply chain, construction delays
The expansion and renovation construction work continues on the New Milford Library. The mezzanine overlooking the new children's space.
Lorna Rhyins, Library Director, stands in the new reference area of the New Milford Library.
Lorna Rhyins, Library Director, stands in the new children's space of the New Milford Library.
The expansion and renovation construction work continues on the New Milford Library.
NEW MILFORD — Due to construction delays relating to COVID-19, the reopening of the New Milford Library has been pushed to the end of June.
The project was originally slated to be complete on Jan. 19, but “supply chain delays have been affecting building projects all over the country and the modernization of the New Milford Public Library is no exception,” Library Director Lorna Rhyins announced on Thursday.
