Reopening of New Milford Library postponed to June due to supply chain, construction delays

NEW MILFORD — Due to construction delays relating to COVID-19, the reopening of the New Milford Library has been pushed to the end of June.

The project was originally slated to be complete on Jan. 19, but “supply chain delays have been affecting building projects all over the country and the modernization of the New Milford Public Library is no exception,” Library Director Lorna Rhyins announced on Thursday.

Crews broke ground on the $8.5 million renovation in June 2020.

“Unfortunately, builders have encountered repeated obstacles due to material shortages and delays in production,” Rhyins wrote.

The project adds 6,500 square feet to the existing library, bringing the new total to 22,000 square feet. The project was proposed in 2016 and began in June 2020.

“When the building is complete, it will have many updated amenities, including meeting and study rooms for public use, a designated teen space, a makerspace for experiential learning, a comfortable reading room with a gas fireplace, and a cozy story room for children,” Rhyins wrote.

Additionally, she wrote that the children’s department will also feature a replica of the Town’s iconic gazebo on the green where young people can read and play. Floor-to ceiling windows with a view of the New Milford hills highlight the all-new second story.

For the time being, the library will continue with the lobby service it has been providing since the building closed in March of 2020 due to COVID-19. Programming continues both online and in small groups off-site and downloadable materials can be accessed online by New Milford patrons.

Steven Vazquez, the library’s clerk of the works, said there have been delays of materials, light fixtures and light switches.

“We’ve been calling up the lights manufacturer who can’t tell us when the lights will be coming,” he said.

Additionally, he said, “The whole trucking industry is in disarray. This has had an impact on us.”

The library has also had issues with manpower, such as subcontractors, who are working on the project.

“People are getting sick and so they’re not coming to work,” Vazquez said. “That also has had an impact on the whole project.”

For example, he said the library will have a new elevator “and I was told that if we were to order an elevator today, it would take a year.”

He said furniture ordered today would take 20 weeks to arrive.

“Who would have ever thought that it would take five months for furniture?” he said.

As the new reopening date gets closer, the library will share information regarding the official opening date and events.