Renown, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield settle dispute
RENO, Nev. (AP) — The largest hospital in northern Nevada has settled a contract dispute with Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield that had jeopardized health care access for thousands of people covered by its insurance plan.
Renown Health and Anthem reached a new agreement Thursday just as their previous operating agreement was set to expire.
It ensures that Anthem members with continue to have in-network access to all Renown hospitals and physicians.
More than 6,000 employees of the Washoe County School District are among those covered by the Indiana-based insurer.
Renown President and CEO Anthony Slonim says they appreciate the collaborative approach by both sides to reach a resolution.
