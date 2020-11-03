Renovated New Milford restaurant goes on the market

S.J. Barrington's on Route 7 in New Milford recently reopened for business, after having been closed for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic. During its temporary closure, it completed renovations. Above are co-owners James Wright and Susan Daigle. less S.J. Barrington's on Route 7 in New Milford recently reopened for business, after having been closed for some time due to the coronavirus pandemic. During its temporary closure, it completed renovations. Above ... more Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media Photo: Deborah Rose /Hearst Connecticut Media Image 1 of / 2 Caption Close Renovated New Milford restaurant goes on the market 1 / 2 Back to Gallery

NEW MILFORD — SJ Barrington’s is getting some love and attention — and is on the market.

Although the business and building in which it is situated are for sale, the restaurant remains open after having undergone a facelift.

When the 34-year-old restaurant closed this spring due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the owners thought it was the right time to make some improvements.

“It’s like a ‘Cheers’ place,” said former 10-year employee Jen Smith, now of Florida. “You go there and all your friends are there.”

“It’s a nice meeting place to catch up with everyone,” she said.

Smith, who has lived in Florida for seven years, returned to town for a family occasion last month and stopped by S.J. Barrington’s to see everyone.

“Every time I go back to Connecticut, which is two or three times a year, I go there,” she said, citing the restaurant’s “really good food.”

The facelift included removing a wall that previously separated the main dining area from the bar, opening the space.

“It’s one big room now,” said according to Susan Daigle, who co-owns the business with James Wright.

New carpeting, linoleum, modern colors and wainscoting have all been incorporated into the new design of the restaurant, which is located at 48 Kent Road (Route 7).

“It needed updating for a long time,” Daigle said, noting the restaurant reopened this summer.

The business is back open and offers the bar menu. It consists of a variety of appetizers, burgers and sandwiches, salads and sides. In addition, a few seafood items are available.

Like many others, business has been sporadic since the restaurant reopened, Daigle said.

Building relationships with customers is one of the aspects of owning a business Daigle has enjoyed over the years.

“We’ve been here so long that we have fond memories of moms and dads coming here with their young kids and now the kids are coming here to have a drink,” she said.

“It’s gratifying to see people come in here year after year,” Wright said.

Smith recalled the variety of offerings S.J.’s provided before the pandemic: karaoke, fundraising events for various charities, including the American Cancer Society and the Alzheimer’s Association, wing night and a “big shing ding on St. Patty’s Day.”

Daigle and Wright purchased the building that houses SJ Barrington’s 15 years ago.

The storefront previously housed the popular Coach ‘n Seven more than 40 years ago.

After owning the business for more than 30 years and the building, which has four storefronts, for half that time, the co-owners said they are looking forward to eventually hanging up their hats as business owners.

The property is listed with Advantage Realty.

The restaurant at 48 Kent Road in New Milford is open Tuesdays through Fridays from 3 to 10 p.m. and Saturdays and Sundays from noon to 10 p.m. For more information, call 860-355-9222.