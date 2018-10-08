Reno workers protest proposed privatization of US Mail

RENO, Nev. (AP) — Dozens of U.S. postal workers and union members demonstrated in front of the federal building in Reno against proposals to privatize U.S. mail delivery.

Leslie Maxwell-Burton was among the protesters who waved signs and chanted Monday just south of the downtown casino district. She told KOLO-TV she fears privatization would cost her her job.

Mickey Grizzle, president of the Nevada Association of Letter Carriers, says they're trying to educate the public about a government-wide reorganization plan the Trump administration's issued in June proposing postal privatization.

He says affordable, universal service is more important than ever in this age of e-commerce, mail-order prescriptions and voting by mail.

Grizzle says the hardest hit would be rural areas where private providers likely would decide it isn't cost-efficient to provide regular service there.

