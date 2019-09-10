Reno offers discounted trees in bid to double tree canopy

RENO, Nev. (AP) — The city of Reno is selling 200 trees to Reno residents at discounted prices as part of an effort to help conserve energy and reduce power bills by creating shade around homes.

The special deal offered through ReLEAF Reno and Energy-Saving Trees is part of an Arbor Day Foundation program.

The goal is to double the city's tree canopy from about 5% to 10% by 2036.

Residents can reserve up to two trees for $16.25 each at ArborDay.org/Reno. They must promise to properly maintain the tree with an automatic watering system already in place.

Reno Vice Mayor Naomi Duerr says the city is contributing 75% of the cost of the trees to offset the significant retail discount.