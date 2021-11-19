Renewed Indiana pot legalization push faces GOP opposition

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A renewed push for Indiana to join more than two-thirds of states with some form of legalized marijuana use appears to face the same roadblock from Statehouse Republicans who have opposed such a step for many years.
Legislative Democrats and the state Democratic Party united this week urging approval of marijuana legalization during the legislative session that starts in January, arguing that it could benefit those wanting to use it for medical purposes, create new jobs and become an additional state tax revenue source.