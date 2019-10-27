https://www.newmilfordspectrum.com/news/article/Renaissance-program-slated-at-library-14553993.php
Renaissance program slated at library
Gunn Memorial Library in Washington will present a program of Renaissance music, in conjunction with the anniversary of the death of Leonardo DaVinci, Nov. 7 at 6:30 p.m.
Popular musicologist Professor Gil Harel PhD will lead the lecture, “Moets, Madrigals and Masses: Sounds and Culture in Renaissance Europe,” with musical enhancements, at the Wykeham Road library.
For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.
