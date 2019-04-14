Rempfer to lead book talk

Gunn Memorial Library on Wykhem Road will present a book discussion with Christopher Rempfer, who will discuss, “Witch Elm” April 25 at 6:30 p.m.

“Witch Elm” is one of the New York Times Notable Books of 2018. Copies of the book will be available at the circulation desk three weeks prior to the discussion.

For more information and RSVP, call the Wykeham Road library at 860-868-7586.