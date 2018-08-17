Remembrances planned for church service

The Washington Congregational Church will hold a special time of remembrances at its Aug. 19 service at 10 a.m.

Remembrances will be offered for Pauline “Polly” Jewett, who was born Aug. 1, 1923, in Tippecanoe County, Ind., daughter of the late Asa and Daisy Ward Oilar, and died June 9, 2018, at Independence Manor, Raritan Township, N.J.

She had formerly resided in New Milford.

Polly, along with her husband, Jack, were longtime very active member of the First Congregational Church.

Pauline attended nursing school after High School and later in life worked as the school nurse for the Gunnery in Washington, CT.

A member of the First Congregational Church in Washington, she was an accomplished quilter and active with the Meetinghouse Quilters.

She loved gardening and was an avid bridge player at the New Milford Senior Center.

Polly is survived by four children, Sandra Bishop of Sodus, N.Y., Jacqueline Strigl of Stockton, N.J., Jeffrey Jewett of Blue Creek, Ohio, and Marsha Jewett-LaPointe of Ticonderoga, N.Y.; seven grandchildren, Joel, Mark, Mike, Asa, Amber, Brett and Zack; 11 great-grandchildren; four great-great grandchildren; a son-in-law, William Bishop; and a daughter-in-law, Debbie Jewett. She was predeceased by her husband, John Jewett, in 2002.