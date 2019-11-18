Remains of WWII soldier to be returned to family in Utah

LOGAN, Utah (AP) — The remains of a solider reported missing in action during World War II will soon be returned to his family in Utah due to DNA technology.

The Deseret News reported Helen Lower Simmons of Logan expects to receive the remains of her older brother this week.

Simmons says Sgt. Max Wendell Lower was 23 years old when he was killed during an attack by U.S. Army Air Force bombers on oil refineries in Romania in August 1943.

DNA testing identified Lower’s remains and he is expected to be honored at a memorial ceremony in the same Lewiston cemetery where his parents are buried.

The remains of U.S. Marine Robert James Hatch who died in WWII will also be returned to Utah for a planned burial in Bountiful.

