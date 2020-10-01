Remains found in Kansas City home; death labeled suspicious

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — Kansas City police are investigating after a decomposing body was found in a home on the city's south side.

The Kansas City Star reports that officers on Wednesday responded to a burglary call. They found a person who said he went to check on a friend he had not head from in a few days. The man said he went inside the house and found the body.

Police have not identified the person, and a cause of death has not been determined.

Police have labeled the death as suspicious.