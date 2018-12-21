Relocation payments suggested to keep US House seat

PROVIDENCE, R.I. (AP) — A Rhode Island lawmaker is proposing a bill that would pay people to move to the state to increase its population ahead of the 2020 census so the state doesn't lose a seat in the U.S. House.

Democratic state Rep. Carlos Tobon tells The Providence Journal the bill would provide up to $10,000 in tax credits to families of at least three who have an income of over $100,000. A similar bill he proposed last year did not advance but he is planning to introduce a revised version of the Qualified Family Migration to Rhode Island Act.

According to U.S. Census Bureau estimates, Rhode Island's population was 1,057,315 for 2018. The state is projected to lose one of its two House seats if the estimation holds in the 2020 census.

___

This story has been corrected to reflect Tobon is a state lawmaker, not a member of Congress.

___

