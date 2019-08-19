Release of report into fatal boat crash delayed

NEWPORT, R.I. (AP) — Officials say an investigation into a fatal boat crash in Rhode Island will take longer than originally expected.

Michael Healey, chief public affairs officer at the Department of Environmental Management, says he "misjudged" when the agency's probe into the Aug. 11 collision of a powerboat and sailboat on Narragansett Bay would become available.

The Newport Daily News reports Healey issued a statement a day after the crash that killed 60-year-old Sandra Tartaglino, promising a preliminary report by later that week.

Tartaglino died after a powerboat collided with a two-person catamaran she occupied while competing in the New England 100 regatta.

The agency says alcohol was not a factor in the crash.

Healey says the probe is still "very early going" and it may take weeks before investigators are finished.

___

Information from: The Newport Daily News.