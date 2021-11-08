Relative of MH17 victims describes grief, criticizes Russia

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — The chairman of a foundation that represents families of people killed when a passenger jet was shot down over eastern Ukraine in 2014 told a Dutch court Monday of his grief at losing his brother — no trace of whom was ever found.
He also asked judges in the mass murder trial of three Russians and a Ukrainian charged for their alleged role in downing Malaysia Airlines flight MH17 to spell out in clear terms in their final verdict — expected next year — about Russia's role in the downing of the plane. Russia denies any involvement.