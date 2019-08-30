Reich to discuss Mars at library

An illustrated program, “Going to Mars? Not so Fast,” will be offered by Ray Reich Sept. 10 at 6:30 p.m. at Gunn Memorial Library on Wykeham Road in Washington.

Reich, a Washington resident and former Gunnery physics and astronomy teacher, will discuss progress made to go to Mars to date and cite some of the difficulties encountered, expectations and the actual usefulness of a Mars base.

A question and answer session will follow.

For more information and RSVP, call 860-868-7586.