Regulators want $1B in refunds for Miss. power plant

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Utility regulators say Entergy Corp. wrongfully charged customers over eight years for a Mississippi nuclear power station that often malfunctioned and was repeatedly deemed unsafe, filing a federal complaint seeking more than $1 billion in refunds to its customers.
The New Orleans Advocate/The Times-Picayune reports that the complaint was filed with the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission by the Louisiana Public Service Commission, the New Orleans City Council and the Arkansas Public Service Commission.