Regulators prohibit wood burning on Tuesday in metro Phoenix

PHOENIX (AP) — People in metro Phoenix are prohibited from using wood-burning fireplaces and fire pits on Christmas Day.

Environmental regulators barred wood burning on Tuesday because air pollution levels are expected to exceed federal health standards.

Violators run the risk of being ticketed.

As many as 10 inspectors will respond to complaints of wood burning.

First-time violators will get warnings, while homeowners who are repeat offenders can face fines up to $250 per violation.

Smoke and soot from wood-burning pose risks to people with asthma and other respiratory ailments.

Gas and electric heaters are allowed.