Regulators order river cleanup near former Michigan tannery

ROCKFORD, Mich. (AP) — The Environmental Protection Agency is ordering a former tannery to dig contaminated sediment and excavate soil from areas in western Michigan after finding high pollution levels where the shoemaker once operated.

The Grand Rapids Press reports that the EPA sent a letter last month listing several cleanup steps federal regulators want Wolverine World Wide to take this summer. The agency has ordered Wolverine to dredge the Rogue River and excavate along the White Pine Trail in Rockford.

The EPA says Wolverine must place signs notifying the public of potential hazards near the river this month.

Federal regulators started supervising tests for contamination at the former tannery in Rockford and a sludge dump site in Belmont last year. The investigation uncovered extensive pollution, including chromium, mercury and per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances.

Wolverine says it's reviewing the EPA's letter.

___

Information from: The Grand Rapids Press, http://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids