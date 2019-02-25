Regulators gathering comments on CMP deal

PORTLAND, Maine (AP) — Maine utility regulators are gathering comments on a proposed $1 billion hydropower transmission line to supply Canadian hydropower to consumers in Massachusetts.

The project faces regulatory hurdles, including a certificate of public convenience and necessity.

Involved parties can file comments by March 1 ahead of a March 7 hearing. The public can provide comments on the overall project.

Maine's Public Utilities Commission is working on a report on the case due March 18.

Central Maine Power's $258 million in incentives including money for low-income consumers won Democratic Gov. Janet Mills' support for the 145-mile transmission line through western Maine. Mills said the New England Clean Energy Connect project will reduce the region's reliance on fossil fuels, and will cost Mainers nothing.