Registration set for boat slips

The New Milford Parks & Recreation Department will accept open boat slip registration for Lynn Deming Park March 1 from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m., or until all slips are sold.

Residents should bring the most current boat slip registration from the State of Connecticut.

Slips are $1,400 for New Milford residents/taxpayers for the season and $1,360 for seniors.