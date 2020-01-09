Registration open for divorce support

New Beginnings of Northwest CT in Washington is accepting reservations for its next divorce support group Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. beginning Jan. 14.

The program will run for 10 weeks in the parish house of the First Congregational Church, 6 Kirby Road.

The group is designed for people who are separated or currently in the process of divorce, as well as for those who are beyond the initial crisis of divorce but may still be struggling with unresolved issues relative to the loss of their intimate relationship.

It is a closed group after the second week because of the type of personal information shared.

Each support group is led by experienced lay facilitators.

For more information and RSVP, call the church office at 860-868-0569 or call Barb at 203-266-4706.