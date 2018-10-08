Registration open for divorce support

New Beginnings of Northwest CT in Washington is taking registration for its next divorce support group, which will begin Oct. 16.

The group will meet Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. in the parish house of the First Congregational Church, 6 Kirby Road, and will run for 10 weeks.

The group is designed for people who are separated or are in the process of divorce, and for those who are beyond the initial crisis of divorce but may still be struggling with unresolved issues relative to the loss of their intimate relationship.

It is a closed group after the second week because of the type of personal sharing that takes place and the need for members to feel safe in their vulnerability so that healing may occur.

The group is led by experienced lay facilitators.

Pre-registration is required by calling 860-868-0569 or 203-266-4706.