Registration open for Sherman Library golf fundraiser

Sherman Library will hold its first annual golf fundraiser at The Club at River Oaks Aug. 27 from 11:30 a.m. to 8 p.m.

The event, open to both man and women, will include lunch, dinner and prizes for longest drive for men and women, first place team, second place team, third place team, and closest to the pin for men and women.

Registration will start at 11:30 a.m., followed by lunch. The 1 p.m. shotgun start will be followed by a 6 p.m. dinner buffet.

The format is a best ball foursome utilizing the Calloway scoring system, which gives players of different abilities the same chance of winning.

Players will have a chance to win a new Jeep Wrangler - provided by Wetmore’s Chrysler, Jeep, Dodge, Ram - by shooting a hole in one on hole #17.

Tickets and sponsorship packages can be purchased at www.ShermanLibrary.org.

Tickets are $200 for a single player, who will be matched up with three other players, or $750 for a foursome.

For more details, please contact Al Kenney at 860-354-7979 or al@bluewaterfractionals.com