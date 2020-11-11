Registration open for Run Santa Run

The deadline to sign up for the 10th annual Run Santa Run 5k Run, Walk and Kids Fun Run in New Milford is near.

The event is set for Nov. 28. Registration is required by Nov. 18.

The kids fun run will begin at 9:30 a.m. at Harrybrooke Park off Still River Drive, with the 5k to follow at 10 a.m.

For the first time, this year participants may also join virtually.

The funds raised this year will be donated to the park, where event founder Bill Buckbee. who is executive director of the park, and the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (JDRF) which fights for a cure to Type 1 diabetes.

Local business sponsors and volunteers are sought.

Coca-Cola is the event sponsor and Best Buy Discount Tires in Brookfield is presenting sponsor. In addition, Mulvaney Mechanical, Myke Foo Media, Core Running Group, NorCom, Deer & Tick Guard, Bakewell Mulhare, Physician’s Care and Dr. Frank Turchiano, Marandola Fuel and Sadie’s Sunny Honey are sponsors.

The deadline to get signs, T-shirts and sponsors is Nov. 18. Registration is at https://tinyurl.com/y24vn453.

All COVID safety measures will be in place for the event.

For more information, contact HarrybrookePark65@gmail.com or 860-799-6520.