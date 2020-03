Registration open for Adult Ed courses

New Milford Adult Education has announced some of its March and April classes.

Offerings include CPR training for adults and children (two classes) starting March 19 from 6 to 9 p.m.; chair yoga starting March 25 from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m.; ServSafe Food Safety Certification beginning April 20 from 5 to 9 p.m.; classical guitar starting April 20 from 6 to 7 p.m.; Celebrate Earth Day April 21; and meditation for interpretation starting April 23 from 7 to 8:30 p.m.

For more information and sign-up, visit www.newmilford.coursestorm.com.