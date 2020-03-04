Registration open for ASAP summer camp

ASAP! in Washington is accepting registration for its summer camp.

This year, ASAP! is offering free round-trip bus transportation from New Milford, Torrington, Waterbury and Woodbury.

Attendees will engage in arts and nature through the lens of a common theme of presence.

ASAP!’s program brings together exceptional working artists and educators to collaborate and create a one of a kind camp experience.

Older campers will have the opportunity to shadow a teaching artist through ASAP!’s mentorship program, fostering leadership skills and confidence through imagination, collaboration and independence.

ASAP! is a social profit arts organization that reaches 9,000-plus children and adults a year throughout Connecticut.

Its mission is to foster creative, hands-on learning through the arts.

For more information visit www.asapct.org or call 860-868-0740, ext. 303.