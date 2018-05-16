Region 12 budget fails

Though the Region 12 budget passed in two of the three towns, it didn’t gain enough yes votes to offset the no votes in Roxbury, where it failed.

The $22 million budget failed 567 to 535. This budget is $589,000, or 2.76 percent, more than the current budget.

“I am disappointed in the budget failing, the first budget is always the best,” Superintendent Patricia Cosentino said. “We plan on meeting this week with the Board of Education to make revisions so that we can have another vote.”

The school board was scheduled to discuss the 2018-19 budget at 7 p.m. on Thursday. The agenda also says the board will adopt an amended budget.

Roxbury rejected the budget 236 to 153. Bridgewater approved the budget 154 to 122 and Washington approved it 228 to 209.

During the public hearing in March, Roxbury First Selectwoman Barbara Henry told the board the increase, coupled with reduced state funding, is making it harder for the town to make up the difference. She warned the board it might not pass in Roxbury, where the enrollment has not declined as much as other towns and so has a bigger share of the budget.

The largest driver for the budget increase was $526,000 for health insurance premiums. An additional $100,000 is needed for special education and another $100,000 for teacher contracts.

