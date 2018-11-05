Refuge drops commercial logging plan for habitat management

DAVIS, W.Va. (AP) — A wildlife refuge in West Virginia has dropped its plan to commercially log more than 1,600 acres (647 hectares) to help achieve its plants and wildlife habitat goals.

The Charleston Gazette-Mail reported Sunday that Canaan Valley National Wildlife Refuge Manager Ron Hollis recently announced other methods will be used to achieve habitat goals. The logging plan announced in August was slated to start this winter and would affect nearly 20 percent of the refuge's 16,653 acres (6,739 hectares).

The plan was dropped following a public comment period and several public meetings that Hollis says produced a "significant amount of feedback." Hollis says a limited number of trees will instead be cut to establish "experimental habitat plots along forest edges." He says the plots then will be monitored to see how priority wildlife specifies respond.

