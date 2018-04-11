Reflects on Dr. King’s life and death

To the Editor:

On April 4, 1968, Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. was assassinated by a sniper as he stood on the balcony of his second floor room at the Lorraine Motel in Memphis.

On Jan. 18, 1986, following the passage of the Rubin Law 98-144, President Ronald Reagan signed a proclamation declaring the third Monday in January of each year a public holiday in honor of Dr. Kin’s birthday.

Dr. King’s elegant and passionate advocacy of civil and human rights vested in technique of Mahatma Gandhi brought a new dimension of dignity to people’s lives and new hope for freedom and community.

He asked to be remembered as a drum major for love and justice.

Fran Smith

New Milford