Referendums blocked, so lawmakers return for new amendments

RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The North Carolina legislature is coming back to work to change two proposed constitutional amendments because a court this week decided the ballot questions aren't stated well enough for citizens.

Republican lawmakers presented enough signatures to call themselves back for a special session Friday. It marks the third time the General Assembly has returned to take votes since this year's main session ended June 29.

The GOP wants two new amendment proposals to replace those that judges ruled on favoring Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper and the state NAACP. The amendments would swing powers from the governor to the legislative branch. They've been criticized by all five living ex-governors and all six living former chief justices.

The session likely won't end until Monday. Constitutional amendments aren't subject to Cooper's veto.