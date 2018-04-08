Photo: David J. Phillip, AP Image 1 of / 9 Caption Close

Image 1 of 9 Patrick Reed festeja luego de conseguir un birdie en el hoyo 12, durante la última ronda del Masters de Augusta, Georgia, el domingo 8 de abril de 2018 (AP Foto/David J. Phillip) Patrick Reed festeja luego de conseguir un birdie en el hoyo 12, durante la última ronda del Masters de Augusta, Georgia, el domingo 8 de abril de 2018 (AP Foto/David J. Phillip) Photo: David J. Phillip, AP

Image 2 of 9 Patrick Reed reacts to his birdie on the 12th hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Patrick Reed reacts to his birdie on the 12th hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Photo: David J. Phillip, AP

Image 3 of 9 Patrick Reed reacts as he misses a birdie putt on the 16th hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Patrick Reed reacts as he misses a birdie putt on the 16th hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Photo: Matt Slocum, AP

Image 4 of 9 Rickie Fowler hits on the fourth hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Rickie Fowler hits on the fourth hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Photo: Chris Carlson, AP

Image 5 of 9 Rickie Fowler reacts to a shot on the 17th hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Rickie Fowler reacts to a shot on the 17th hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Photo: David Goldman, AP

Image 6 of 9 Jordan Spieth reacts to his birdie on the 15th hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Jordan Spieth reacts to his birdie on the 15th hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Photo: Charlie Riedel, AP

Image 7 of 9 Jordan Spieth reacts after putting on the 18th hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Jordan Spieth reacts after putting on the 18th hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Photo: Chris Carlson, AP

Image 8 of 9 Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to a missed putt on the 11th hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Rory McIlroy, of Northern Ireland, reacts to a missed putt on the 11th hole during the fourth round at the Masters golf tournament Sunday, April 8, 2018, in Augusta, Ga. Photo: David J. Phillip, AP