Red, White & Blue event to aid Bulls

A fundraiser to benefit New Milford’s youth football and cheerleading organization, the New Milford Bulls, will be held Aug. 31.

The fourth annual Red, White and Brew wine tasting vent will be held from 7 to 9:30 p.m. at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St. in town.

Tickets are $40 and may be purchased online at www.bulls.ticketleap.com/redwhitebrew.

The event will include gourmet food from Executive Cuisine paired with Nejaime’s Wine & Spirits extensive variety of wine, craft beer and other spirits from over 20 hand-picked distributors.

In addition, live acoustic music by The Resounders, a variety of raffles, and prizes from the very best of New Milford’s local businesses will be offered.

This year, members of the Bulls organization will sell raffle tickets to win four Champions Suite tickets and parking pass to the New York Yankees vs. Toronto Blue Jays game and Yankee Stadium for Sept.14 at 7:05 p.m.

Raffle tickets are $10 per chance. The drawing will be held at the event at 9 p.m. The winner need not be present to win.

For more information or to become a sponsor, email kmurphy999@snet.net or call 203-482-9429.