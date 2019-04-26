  • Kent Memorial Library is presenting “A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between,” an exhibit featuring works by photographer Kent Chase, through April 30. Above is Chase’s “Red Dragonfly.” Photo: Courtesy Of Kent Memorial Library / Copyright 2013

    Kent Memorial Library is presenting “A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between,” an exhibit featuring works by photographer Kent Chase, through April 30. Above is Chase’s “Red Dragonfly.”

Kent Memorial Library is presenting “A Collection of Stuff: Photographs Ranging from Insects to Ireland and a Lot of Stuff in Between,” an exhibit featuring works by photographer Kent Chase, through April 30. Above is Chase’s “Red Dragonfly.”