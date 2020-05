Recycling center adds hours

The updated hours for the New Milford Recycling Center are Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. and Saturdays from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m.

Some bulky waste will be accepted. Bulky waste must be able to be handled by the resident only.

The Recycling Center will continue to be closed on Sundays and Mondays.