Recurrence forcing cancer survivor to try and sell store

SMITHVILLE, Mo. (AP) — A two-time breast cancer survivor who started her own shop to help other patients is now trying to sell her Missouri store after a new and devastating diagnosis.

The Kansas City Star reports that Kathy Dibben opened her store, Absolute Dignity, in Smithville in 2007, five years after a bilateral mastectomy and 17 years after her first cancer fight.

The boutique shop carries breast prostheses, special tops, pocketed swimwear, wigs and other items.

But Dibben posted on Facebook on Sunday evening that her cancer is back and has spread to her brain and other locations. Doctors have stopped all treatment except for pain medication.

Dibben writes that she is searching for a buyer for her store. If she can't find one, she'll be forced to close.



