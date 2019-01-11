Records: Lamont spent $15 million of his money on campaign

HARTFORD, Conn. (AP) — Gov. Ned Lamont's campaign spent nearly $15.8 million to win the Democratic nomination and ultimately the 2018 general election.

End-of the-year state records show all but about $813,000 of that amount came from donors other than Lamont, a successful businessman who mostly self-funded previous bids for governor and U.S. Senate.

Records also indicate Lamont spent more of his own money than his Republican rival, businessman Bob Stefanowski. While the GOP contender spent $2.3 million to win a five-way primary, Stefanowski spent about $1 million on the general election.

Overall, Stefanowski's campaign spent $6.5 million on the primary and election. It benefited from $7.4 million in outside spending by the Republican Governors Association.

Lamont is the founder of a cable television company that provided satellite and telecommunications services to colleges.