Record year for Utah ski resorts thanks to snowy winter

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Utah ski resorts set a record for visitors this past winter thanks to heavy and consistent snowfall.

A news release Tuesday from Ski Utah shows the 5.1 million skier days marked a major rebound from the previous winter when the state registered 4.1 million during a down year for snowfall.

The industry association says this winter's figure surpasses the record of nearly 4.6 million skier days set during the 2016-2017 ski season.

Utah's big year mirrors a banner season for ski resorts around the country.

The National Ski Areas Association's says the 59 million skier visits nationally are the fourth-most since 1978. The 24 million visits to ski resorts in the Rocky Mountain region that includes Utah and Colorado and other states were the most in that time span.