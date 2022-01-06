Record COVID-19 daily cases reported in West Virginia

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia set a pandemic record for the number of daily positive coronavirus cases as officials continued to implore a state with only half its population fully vaccinated to pursue their COVID-19 shots.

The 3,345 confirmed cases reported Thursday were 29% higher than the previous mark of 2,585 cases set last Friday. Daily positive records have been broken four times in the past week, including on three consecutive days last week, according to the Department of Health and Human Resources' virus dashboard.