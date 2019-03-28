Reconstruction work coming to runway at Detroit-area airport

ROMULUS, Mich. (AP) — A reconstruction project is coming to a runway and its taxiways at Detroit Metropolitan Airport in Romulus.

The Wayne County Airport Authority says work will start Monday on the 8,500-foot (2,590-meter) primary departure runway on the eastern part of the airport. Flights are not expected to be impacted.

Airport Authority Chief Executive Chad Newton says the runway was constructed in the 1950s and that it and its taxiways have reached the end of their useful lives.

The authority says the runway is the fourth and final primary runway to be reconstructed at the airport in the last 10 years. The project is scheduled for completion in November 2020.

The $256 million capital improvement project is being funded with Federal Aviation Administration Airport Improvement Program funds and airport revenue bonds.