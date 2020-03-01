‘Recipe for Success’ to benefit culinary school

The Community Culinary School of Northwestern CT will hold a culinary showcase, “Recipe for Success,” March 21 from 5:30 to 8 p.m.

The special event will take place at the 19 Main venue at 19 Main St. in New Milford.

The culinary celebration is the largest fundraiser for the nonprofit school, which provides job and life skills training to unemployed and underemployed adults from the greater New Milford area.

All food prepared in classes is donated to local food banks to feed the hungry within the community.

The event will feature hors d’oeuvres prepared by students under the direction of Chef Instructor Blythe Roberts.

An open bar of beer and wine will be served throughout the night.

Silent and live auctions will include chefs cooking in one’s kitchen for guests, luxury goods, Massage, acupuncture, chef knives, signed sports team memorabilia and gift baskets.

The “Restaurants for a Year” auction package with $100 gift certificates to area restaurants will return.

Guests will also have the opportunity to purchase tickets for a wine basket.

To date, 41 classes of students have graduated from the school.

The school boasts a 96 percent job placement rate for graduates and a 95 percent six-month post-graduation employment retention rate.

Graduates have moved into dynamic careers within the food service industry.

“We are thrilled to have the opportunity to feature the skills of our students and graduates, while bringing awareness to our program and raising funds that will allow us to continue the important work that we do” said Dawn Hammacott, executive director.

Tickets are $85 per person and can be purchased online at www.communityculinaryschool.org or by contacting the school at 203-512-5791. Sponsorship, advertising, and auction item donation opportunities are also available.