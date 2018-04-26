Reception to open Winshell exhibit

The Sherman Library will open an exhibit, “Sherman Upland and Beyond,” with a reception April 27 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The show, which will run through May 24, will feature photographs by Bob Winshell.

Winshell’s fine art photographs cover a wide ranging variety of subjects and techniques.

His prints are both large format and smaller formats, primarily color and also black and white.

Winshell is an established New York City photographer , living in NYC until moving to Sherman, eight years ago.

His expertise crosses over from commercial to fine art.

stee Lauder and Audi are representative of his commercial clients, and his art work has been exhibited in SoHo and sold to private collectors.

He grew up in Kazakhstan and moved to New York City with his family at the age of 9. He spent most of his life there until moving to Sherman where he devotes most of his time to fine art photography.

The exhibit may be seen at the Sherman Center library Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. , Thursdays from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m