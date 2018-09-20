Reception to open WAA show

The Washington Art Association will open an exhibit of student art with a reception Sept. 22 from 4 to 6 p.m.

The show, which will run through Oct. 6, will feature works by students enrolled in WAA studio classes.

Works in a variety of mediums, including drawings, landscapes, watercolors, pastels, ceramics and sculptures will be exhibited at the gallery, 4 Bryan Memorial Plaza.

The gallery is open Tuesdays through Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Sundays from 10 am. to 2 p.m.