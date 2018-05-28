Reception to open Stone exhibit

Minor Memorial Library in Roxbury will open its next show, “Botanical Paintings,” with a reception June 2 from 2 to 4 p.m.

The exhibit, which will feature works by award-winning Phil Stone, will run through July 14.

Stone, who works in several mediums - colored pencil, watercolor, oil - the artist produces pieces rich in detail, movement, form and color.

His professional background in antiques, art and design, combined with a desire to capture the forms of the natural world, led him to create botanical art.

Stone’s paintings are included in collections around the country, from New Hampshire to California. His paintings and designs have won numerous awards and design patents.

The show may be seen at the South Street gallery Mondays from noon to 7 p.m., Wednesdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., Thursdays from noon to 5 p.m., Fridays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For information, call the South Street library at 860-350-2181.