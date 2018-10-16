Reception to open Smithy show

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston will open its next show, featuring photographic works by Sanaa Sondhi of Warren and Rich Pomerantz of Morris, Oct. 20 with an artist’s reception from 4 to 6 p.m. The show will run through Nov. 25.

Sondhi finds inspiration for her photography both in the busyness of New York City life and the peaceful Connecticut countryside.

Traveling with Sanaa involves many impromptu stops to capture the environment around her.

Her current photography interests include explorations of visual social commentary and expressive portraiture.

Sondhi shoots on both analog and digital cameras as she likes the results of each in different situations. Being able to develop and process her images manually are an integral part of her creative process.

She has taken photography courses at the International Center for Photography and the Cooper Hewitt Museum.

Her work has received Scholastic Art awards in 2016, 2017 and 2018 and has been exhibited in the Metropolitan Museum of Art.

Sondhi is a high school student who, at the age of 15, has found her passion in photography.

Pomerantz has been photographing people, products, food, farms, gardens for clients for 25 years and for personal fulfillment for much longer.

He is equally comfortable in the executive suite with CEOs and lawyers, as he is in the barn, with farmers, as well as celebs, laborers, animals of all kinds and children, of all ages.

Pomerantz photographs individual’s private homes, as well as interiors, products and people from all walks of life.

He maintains an impressive list of editorial and corporate clients including Garden Design, Traditional Homes, Horticulture Magazine, Organic Gardening, National Geographic, The New York Times, Frommers Travel Guides, Sunset Magazine, Sierra Club, Cottages and Gardens, Scotts, White Flower Farm, Jones Public Relations, Cohn & Wolf UBS Warburg as well as many retailers, artists, designers and food purveyors.

The gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy at 10 Main St.

For more information, call 860-868-9003.