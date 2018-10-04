Reception to open ‘One Thousands Bears Project’

The Sherman Library will open an exhibit, “One Thousand Bears Project,” by Mako Kumano and John Charles, with a reception Oct. 5 from 6:30 to 8 p.m.

The photographs will be on display at the Sherman Center library through Nov. 28.

Using the bears in different settings, Kumano and Charles create artwork to challenge perceptions and expectations, and to force a critical reevaluation of unexamined preconceptions.

One Thousand Bears Project is a private philanthropy using teddy bears to put smiles on people’s faces through donations of museum quality, limited edition, fine art photographic prints of teddy bears to hospitals and hospices, giving their patients - especially children - a reason to smile and to charity auctions to help them raise money for their own organizations benefiting children and endangered bears.

Their prints currently hang in such hospitals as the Cleveland Clinic, the Children’s Hospital of Michigan, and the children’s medical centers at the University of Chicago and the University of California, among other hospitals and hospices in the U.S., Japan, China and Ecuador.

Their works are also in private and museum collections in the United States and Japan.