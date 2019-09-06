Reception to open Morabito exhibit

The Loft Gallery at The Smithy in New Preston will open an show, “Clouds + Currents,” Sept. 14 with an artist’s reception with live jazz music and wine from 4 to 6 p.m.

The show, which will run through Oct. 27, will feature works by Alissa Morabito of New Milford.

Executed in acrylic (and oil on acrylic), Morabito’s work is influenced by her time spent on the Southern California coastline.

She paints with intensity and emotion, bridging the gap between real and perceived worlds.

The Loft Gallery is located on the second floor of The Smithy Store at 10 Main St. For more information, call 860-868-9003 or visit www.thesmithystore.com.